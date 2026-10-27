Kaley O’Kelley is a seven-time Emmy Award-winning journalist, anchor, host, and reporter with more than two decades of experience helping people understand the stories shaping their community.

Her work lives at the intersection of trusted storytelling, real human connection, and what’s next for media. A patented streaming-platform creator, entrepreneur, and Anthropic-certified AI professional, O’Kelley is exploring how emerging technology can give audiences more control over the news and information they consume.

From live television and breaking news to social media, streaming, and AI, she is passionate about making complex issues clear, meaningful, and worth caring about. A proud Pepperdine University graduate, O’Kelley believes great journalism should inform, inspire, and move people to do something good.