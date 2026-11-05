Halloween rainfall brings drought relief to Arizona, but experts say snowpack is key

ARIZONA — After historic rainfall over Halloween weekend, parts of Arizona are still dealing with flooding and cleanup. But the storms also brought some much-needed relief to the state's drought conditions.

From Lake Montezuma overflowing to farms in the Verde Valley surrounded by floodwater, the rainfall was unlike anything many communities had seen in years. Even the typically dry Salt River saw a significant surge in water.

While the flooding has created challenges for residents and businesses, climate experts say the rain was beneficial for Arizona's short-term water outlook.

Mike Crimmins, a University of Arizona state climate extension specialist who serves on the Arizona Drought Monitoring Committee, says the recent rainfall has significantly improved drought conditions across the state.

Before Halloween weekend, about 34% of Arizona was considered abnormally dry. Now, that number has dropped to just 12%.

But while the immediate outlook is improving, experts say it's too early to know what this means for Arizona's long-term drought conditions.

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Why Arizona needs a good snowpack this winter

One of the biggest factors will be how much snow falls this winter.

After a weak snowpack last year and an intermittent monsoon season, Arizona needs consistent snowfall to help replenish water supplies.

That includes snowfall in northern Arizona and the upper Colorado River Basin.

Snowpack acts like a slow-release reservoir, gradually providing water through the spring and summer months. That helps support water supplies and provides a buffer against drought.

The developing El Niño pattern could bring more winter storms to the region. However, experts say warmer conditions associated with El Niño could also mean more rain and less snow.

Crimmins expects Arizona to see several good winter storms, but how much snow accumulates — and how long it sticks around — will be important.

For now, the Halloween rainfall is a positive development for Arizona's drought outlook. But a healthy winter snowpack will be key to determining whether that relief lasts.