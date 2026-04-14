Valley mom moving into new home after ABC15 connection 

A Valley mom who struggled to find a job that paid enough to make ends meet is preparing to move into a new home after an ABC15 viewer helped her land a position as a data analyst.

Last year, Stephanie told ABC15 she couldn’t find a job that paid enough to keep up with her high rent costs. Because of her income, she said she was unable to qualify for a cheaper home. She said her landlord had been allowing her to split her payments so she wouldn’t be evicted.

After her story aired, ABC15 connected Stephanie with Andres, the owner of the company ‘Resume Wranglers’, whose mom saw Stephanie’s initial story and told her son he needed to help her.

ABC15 viewer helps Valley mom in job search after facing eviction

Seven months after that story aired, Stephanie tells ABC15 the job is going great, and she is moving into a new place in a few weeks.

"Now I can actually afford to get into a cheaper place,” Stephanie said. “It’s going to be about $1,000 less a month.”

"I think everything fell into the right place,” Stephanie’s daughter, Madison, said. “I really appreciate that. I’m very relieved.”

Stephanie says Andres is also helping her other family members find jobs.

“This has been an absolute blessing, truly. It has gone one good thing after another after so long of bad news,” Stephanie said.

While Stephanie found success, the number of evictions in Maricopa County remains high. The latest data from county officials shows that last year had the second-highest number of eviction filings ever. The record was set in 2024.

If you are in need of eviction resources, click here.