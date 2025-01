PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Justice Courts have confirmed that 2024 saw more eviction filings than any other year on record.

With December figures in, there were 87,197 eviction cases filed throughout the county, surpassing the record set in 2005 when 83,687 evictions were filed.

In the video player above, ABC15's Garrett Archer is breaking down the numbers on where these eviction filings are happening and which apartment complexes filed the most evictions this past year.