Generous ABC15 viewer helps valley mom get hired

PHOENIX — A Valley mom who was on the verge of eviction is thanking a generous ABC15 viewer who helped her get a new job.

A few months ago, Stephanie said she was about to lose her home, because she was unable to find a job that paid enough to cover her rising cost of rent.

Stephanie said she was an experienced data analyst but was forced to leave her job after fleeing domestic violence. She had since applied for hundreds of jobs but heard back from nearly no one. That was until ABC15 aired her story, and Andres Aguirre reached out to help.

Andres said he got a call from his mom after the story aired. “She mentioned someone on ABC15 was struggling to get a position,” he said. “She said, why don’t you help her?”

Andres left his job recruiting for some of the biggest companies in the country to start his own company called Resume Wranglers.

“Stephanie’s situation isn’t as unique as you might think,” he said. “Right now, in Arizona, there are 200,000 people on the market who can’t find work.”

In fact, data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that nationwide, nearly 2 million job seekers have been out of work for at least half a year. That number is up by nearly 400,000 people within the past year. But Andres says he has the algorithm to help get you hired.

After weeks of meeting virtually, Andres and Stephanie met in person for the first time to share some big news.

“I got a job offer and I accepted it,” Stephanie said. “It’s enough to pay my bills, and it’s in the field I specialize in. I got a job as a business analyst.”

So how did she do it? Andres says he has a specific system, but in short, he helped fix Stephanie’s resume and updated keywords to make her profile actually seen by recruiters through sites like LinkedIn.

Stephanie also got to meet Andres' mom and thank her for notifying her son that she needed help.

“Thank you to ABC15 for hearing me and helping me essentially. I truly am eternally grateful,” Stephanie said. “I’m going to tell my grandkids, Nana has this house because of this news story and Andres and his mom. I’m elated.”

After a client gets hired, Andres says he charges a small fee for his services. He helped Stephanie free of charge, but the impact they'll have on each other's lives is priceless.

To learn more about Resume Wranglers, click here.