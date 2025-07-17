Valley mom calls for change following report on Maricopa County evictions 

PHOENIX — A Valley mom is asking her state representatives to take action, following ABC15’s report on evictions in Maricopa County.

“When I read that article that you wrote that 7,000 people were in court for evictions in Maricopa County in one month, I knew I had to say something,” Stephanie told ABC15.

Stephanie says like many across the Valley, she too is on the verge of eviction. She says she had a successful career but lost her job after fleeing domestic violence and suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

On top of that, she says her rent has skyrocketed over the past few years.

“It’s gone from $1,450 a month, to now almost $2,200 a month,” Stephanie said.

She’s working part-time now but says finding a less expensive place to live has been difficult because she isn’t making enough money to satisfy proof of income requirements.

Data shows she isn’t alone.

A recent study from Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies found a record high 22.4 million renter households, or half of all renters across the country, are spending more than 30% of their income on rent.

A report from Zillow shows the average person in Phoenix needs to make about $70,000 a year to make rent. That’s up from $50,000 in 2020.

Stephanie says that is why she is calling on lawmakers to make a change.

“Their constituents are suffering,” she said. “We can sit here and talk about this all day, but nothing’s going to change unless there’s some sort of action plan, and it’s time for that. It’s been time for that.”

Stephanie says she reached out to Democratic Senators Ruben Gallego and Mark Kelly and Republican Congressman Andy Biggs. After ABC15 reached out to them as well, we heard back from the offices of Gallego and Kelly who both shared the multiple pieces of legislation they are fighting for to combat this problem. Stephanie also met with case managers from their offices who listened to her concerns.

However, she is still looking for more assistance.

“If I could find additional employment in the afternoons or over the weekend, then I’d be able to sustain and get a cheaper place and still be able to pay my bills, which is what I’m praying for,” she said.

She says she has submitted hundreds of job applications and has a strong background in data analytics. If anyone is able to connect her with employment in the data analytics field, she says she would be grateful.

Stephanie is also on the board of directors for Statue FINDER, a local domestic violence non-profit. If you or someone you know is in need of assistance, click here.