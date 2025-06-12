ABC15 goes inside eviction court as Maricopa County residents struggle to pay rent

PHOENIX — Last month was the busiest May ever when it came to the number of eviction filings in Maricopa County.

A spokesperson for Maricopa County Justice Courts says the 7,115 cases were still significantly lower than the record filings seen recently.

In fact, last year, Maricopa County saw the highest number of evictions on record. ABC15 recently highlighted a Maricopa County Constable as she was tasked with the difficult job of serving those evictions.

But before a constable knocks on your door, families are given a court date to face a judge.

If you or someone you know is facing eviction, click here to learn about the process.

Click here to learn about applying for rental assistance.