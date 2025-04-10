Constables face increased workload as Maricopa County sees record number of evictions

Last year, Maricopa County saw a record number of eviction cases.

To get a closer look at the process, ABC15 followed along as Maricopa County Constable Mahogany Kennedy was tasked with the difficult job of evicting tenants.

The day started as Kennedy drove to the first home in south Phoenix.

"I have about eight evictions scheduled today, yesterday I had 12," she said.

When she arrived, she approached the door but quickly found the house was empty.

"They've already vacated, and the locks are going to be changed," Kennedy said.

Kennedy says finding an empty home is a common occurrence nowadays. Because of her workload, tenants have more time to leave before she even shows up.

Maricopa County broke a record for the number of eviction cases filed last year, with about 87,000. That's up about 4,000 from the previous record set nearly 20 years ago.

"I can tell you I'm doing by far more evictions during the day than I have historically, in the past," Kennedy said.

At her next stop, Kennedy was greeted by worried neighbors who feared dogs may have been left unattended inside. But upon taking a closer look, there were no dogs or people inside the home, just a lot of trash and filth left behind.

While her first two stops may have seemed uneventful, Kennedy said she knows the next one might not be as easy.

"It can be contentious at times," she said.

That's why Kennedy said she works her hardest to bring empathy to every family she visits.

"Sometimes you just have to be a human being as you're out here evicting," Kennedy said. "You cannot teach empathy, but it's something that's needed in this time."

EVICTION RESOURCES

If you are struggling to pay your rent, here are some tips provided by the Justice Courts of Maricopa County:

