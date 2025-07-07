DATA: Eviction filings in the Valley remain high

PHOENIX — Eviction filings in the Valley reached 7,029 in June, marking the second-highest June in the past five years and the fourth highest in 25 years.

The first six months of 2025 rank as the second-highest year so far for eviction filings, with 41,162 in total. Last year holds both the year-to-date and annual record for eviction filings in the Valley at 87,130 by year's end.

The three other highest years for evictions all clustered around the Great Recession period.

Filings are following the expected seasonal pattern seen in previous years. Average filings from 2010 to 2019 and last year's record numbers followed similar monthly trends, with filings hitting a low in March before climbing to a peak in August, September or October. 2025 is showing the same pattern.

The Valley regions experiencing the most eviction filings this year are mostly situated in the West Valley. Country Meadows, a justice court with borders in Glendale, West Phoenix and Avondale, has the most year-to-date filings, followed by the Kyrene Justice Court in Tempe and Ahwatukee.

The five apartment complexes with the highest total number of eviction filings are mostly located in West Phoenix. The exception is Biltmore on the Lake in North Phoenix, the complex with the most filings at 108 so far this year.

The next highest is Solara Apartments on Indian School with 106 filings, followed by 98 eviction filings at The Cove Apartments, 78 at Rise Encore in Phoenix, and 77 filings at Rise at Estrella Park.

It's important to note these are large complexes, so higher filing numbers are expected. Court officials report that not every filed case results in a loss of housing — about a third are dismissed upon payment or through some other agreement.

Monthly and year-to-date eviction filings in the Phoenix Metro by Justice Precinct.

<img src="https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/24129384/thumbnail" width="100%" alt="table visualization" />

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.