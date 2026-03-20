Taken from Tempe: Unraveling the murder of Mercedes Vega

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — This April will mark three years since Mercedes Vega was murdered. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office believes Vega, who was 22 years old, was taken from her Tempe apartment parking garage and was ultimately found in a burning car off the I-10 near Tonopah.

For years, the 22-year-old’s parents have pushed for answers, fighting for attention surrounding Vega's case.

Arizona Crime Uncovered is an ABC15 series dedicated to raising awareness for victims still waiting for justice and providing an in-depth look at ongoing cases. Each episode breaks down the timeline of a case, its current status, and any assistance needed from the community. Learn more here.

2025 brought new arrests and information about the investigation, but the journey to justice for Vega’s loved ones is far from over.

As of March 19, 2026, Cudjoe Young, Sencere Hayes, and Jared Gray were all in custody. The three are also all charged with Vega's murder.

As the family prepares for long court days ahead, this episode of Arizona Crime Uncovered walks viewers through the investigation step by step. ABC15's Ashley Holden also details what's next in the murder case and another case where Vega was a victim years before her death.

Catch this episode of Arizona Crime Uncovered at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday on the ABC15 Streaming App. Watch part one of the episode in the player above.

Timeline

April 2023 - Vega was found in a burning car

November 2023 - Loved ones speak out with Silent Witness

April 2024 - Walk held one year after Vega's death

May 2024 - New 911 calls and police reports released

October 2024 - Family prepares for robbery trial

November 2024 - Sencere Hayes arrested

May 2025 - Maricopa County Attorney's Office files intent to seek the death penalty against Hayes

June 2025 - Jared Gray arrested case, charges recommended for Cudjoe Young

October 2025 - Robbery case faces delays

December 2025 - Family honors Vega with a cross off I-10

January 2026 - Jared Gray extradited to Arizona