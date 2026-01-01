 'She deserves to still be here': Mercedes Vega's family honors her with cross off I-10

TONOPAH, AZ — The family of Mercedes Vega gathered on New Year's Eve to remember the 22-year-old killed nearly three years ago. 2025 brought major developments in the case, but the fight for justice is far from over.

After months of getting the needed approvals, Erika and Tom Pillsbury placed a handmade cross in the area where Vega took her last breath.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office believes Vega was taken from her Tempe apartment parking garage and was ultimately found in a burning car off the I-10.

The Medical Examiner's report said she had blunt force injuries, was shot in her arm, and had bleach in her throat.

"I can’t believe this is where she was last alive," said Erika, looking around at the desert around the interstate.

Coming back to this spot is too difficult to describe. Vega's parents told ABC15 this is only their second time there.

"I just wanted something out here to represent her, to show everyone how much she mattered," said Erika.

2025 brought new details about the investigation and two new arrests.

Cudjoe Young, Sencere Hayes, and Jared Gray have now all been charged with Vega's death.

"We got a lot of information this year, but it seems like we have hardly any," said Erika.

Vega's loved ones don't know all the details about what happened the night Vega was taken or when Gray will be extradited to Arizona.

At last check, he was still dealing with a separate criminal matter in Georgia. Hayes and Young remain in custody in Maricopa County.

Young is also charged with armed robbery. Vega was a victim in that case years before her murder.

"Sometimes we just feel frustrated because we want to know," said Erika.

Even with these developments, Vega's family still longs for all the answers.

Wednesday's gathering of friends and family also serves as a reminder that the fight for justice is far from over.

Vega's family hopes that placing a cross on I-10 brings some peace to the area. They hope passing travelers think about the 22-year-old and their own family.

"If they want to come out and they are heading to LA, just to think about her," said Erika. "And tell her she’s missed, and she deserves to still be here. And she is still so loved."

Young and Hayes have court dates upcoming in January 2026.