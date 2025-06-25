Two more people charged in connection to Mercedes Vega murder case

TONOPAH, AZ — New documents show that officials have submitted charges against two more people in connection with the murder of 22-year-old Mercedes Vega, who was found in a burning car off Interstate 10 near Tonopah in 2023. One of those people is a suspect in a previous case involving Vega.

ABC15 obtained court documents on Wednesday that say a new suspect, Jared Demarcus Gray, was linked by evidence to the scene where Vega was found dead.

Investigators believe Gray and another suspect, Sencere Hayes, who was previously arrested in connection with Vega's murder, traveled to Arizona in March 2023 by plane. Gray and Hayes then left the state together, back to Tennessee, the day after Vega was found dead.

Cudjoe Young, who was identified by Vega as the suspect in a previous armed robbery case involving Vega, but not originally linked to her death, was identified as a user of the credit card that purchased plane tickets for Hayes and Gray.

Gray had told investigators that he had traveled to Arizona for "business" but did not say what it was or who he was with. He denied knowing Hayes or Young. However, according to court documents, Hayes told officials he knew Young from Tennessee, where all three men are originally from.

MCSO is submitting charges against Gray, including first-degree murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, and theft.

The documents show that MCSO has also submitted charges against Young for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit kidnapping. Young was out of custody but had an ankle monitor when Vega was murdered.

Last month, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Hayes, who is accused of murdering Vega.

Hayes faces four counts of first-degree murder, one count of vehicle theft, one count of armed robbery, and one count of kidnapping involving a death.

MCSO had previously said more arrests are expected in this case.

Vega's parents, Erika and Tom Pillsbury, believed their daughter was taken from her Tempe apartment parking garage. The medical examiner's report showed she had blunt force injuries and was shot in the arm. The report also said bleach was found in the 22-year-old's throat.

The car Vega was found inside, off I-10, was not her own. The Pillsburys told ABC15 their daughter's car was found dumped not far from her Tempe apartment.