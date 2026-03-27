'He still has to follow the law': What's next legally for man accused in New River Pastor's death

NEW RIVER, AZ — It's been almost one year since a beloved New River pastor was found murdered at his home. The death of Bill Schonemann rocked the community, striking fear in his neighborhood and congregation.

Adam Sheafe was first arrested in Coconino County on other criminal charges. While in jail, he spoke with ABC15.

In that first jailhouse interview, he detailed a cross-county plan to kill religious leaders and said he murdered Pastor Bill.

Despite his on-camera confession, Sheafe went on to plead not guilty after he was extradited to Maricopa County last summer.

In October, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office filed its intent to seek the death penalty in Sheafe's case.

Months later, as the year mark approaches, Sheafe is now representing himself in court.

Arizona Crime Uncovered is an ABC15 series dedicated to raising awareness for victims still waiting for justice and providing an in-depth look at ongoing cases. Each episode breaks down the timeline of a case, its current status, and any assistance needed from the community. Learn more here.

This month, he appeared with an advisory counsel by his side, telling a judge he intends to plead guilty to all charges in what he described as a pursuit of justice.

At that March 12 hearing, prosecutors objected to Sheafe's attempt to plead no contest, saying it that is usually for defendants who have no memory of a crime because of different reasons including intoxication by drugs or alcohol.

Sheafe then offered to plead guilty if it could speed up the process, saying that it is an indisputable fact that the crime was heinous in nature.

"I intended it to be heinous," Sheafe told the judge.

He said he wants to move forward quickly in court for closure, for himself and for the family.

Sheafe has asked for the death penalty and is asking for the next phases in court to be expedited and decided by a judge opposed to a jury.

Judge Patricia Starr told Sheafe there are laws governing this process and set another hearing on April 24.

In this episode of Arizona Crime Uncovered, we sit down with former prosecutor and current defense attorney Josh Kolsrud. He helped break down the process of changing a plea, what played out in court, and what's next legally for Sheafe.

Catch this episode of Arizona Crime Uncovered at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday on the ABC15 Streaming App. Watch part one of the episode in the player above.

Timeline of Case

April 29, 2025 - MCSO investigating suspicious death of Pastor in New River

May 1, 2025 - New developments in 'Pastor Bill' murder investigation

May 4, 2025 - Schonemann family speaks with ABC15

May 19, 2025 - Family and friends honor New River pastor's "Billbuilt" legacy

June 19, 2025 - Suspect confesses to killing 'Pastor Bill,' planned to murder over a dozen others

July 18, 2025 - Suspect in 'Pastor Bill' killing indicted in Maricopa County on murder, kidnapping charges

July 25, 2025 - Accused pastor killer pleads not guilty in court

October 31, 2025 - MCAO files intent to seek the death penalty for the murder of New River pastor

March 12, 2026 - Man accused in New River pastor’s death intends to plead guilty