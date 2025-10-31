MCAO files intent to seek death penalty murder of New River pastor

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — The Maricopa County Attorney's Office has filed to seek the death penalty against a man accused of killing beloved New River Pastor Bill Schonemann.

Schonemann was found dead in his home at the end of April. He was the leader of the New River Bible Chapel. The murder left the community in fear and many in disbelief.

Months later, in June, ABC15 spoke with Adam Sheafe, who had been named as a suspect in the case. At the time, he was being held in the Coconino County jail on other charges.

During the jailhouse interview, he detailed a cross-country plan to crucify more than a dozen priests and pastors.

At the time, he told ABC15 he had given a full confession to the FBI and wanted the death penalty.

In July, Sheafe was extradited to Maricopa County after being indicted on a long list of felony charges, including the murder of 'Pastor Bill' and the attempted murder of three other religious leaders.

Before his extradition, Sheafe sent messages to ABC15.

Shortly after Sheafe, 51, was back in court, a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

His next court date is not until January 2026.