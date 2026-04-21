Small plane makes emergency landing along canal near Gilbert Road and Main Street in Mesa

MESA, AZ — Officials are investigating an incident involving an aircraft in Mesa, the latest in a series of recent plane crashes and unplanned landings.

The incident happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday near Gilbert Road and Main Street.

Mesa fire officials say a small plane suffered an "inflight mechanical problem," forcing the pilot to land on a canal bank.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the plane landed safely.

The scene is several miles southwest of Mesa's Falcon Field Airport, but it's unclear whether the aircraft was en route or leaving Falcon Field.

Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.

Last week, a plane went off a runway at Falcon Field, but the pilot was not injured.

Earlier this month, a plane was forced to land on a street in a busy area of Phoenix. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured.

A week before that incident, two people were taken to the hospital after a plane crash near Cave Creek Landfill.

Two people were killed in a fiery Marana plane crash, and another incident occurred in Fort Mohave involving a plane that crashed into a home in early April.

Last month, a plane crashed into a neighborhood, hitting homes in Phoenix.