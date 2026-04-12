Plane down near 7th Street north of Camelback Road in central Phoenix

PHOENIX — A plane went down in central Phoenix on Sunday afternoon.

Phoenix fire officials say they were called to the area near 7th Street and Camelback Road for a possible plane crash.

When officers arrived, they found a plane had gone down.

Hear from a Phoenix fire official moments after the plane went down in the video player below:

Fire official speaks after plane crashes along 7th Street in central Phoenix

Fire officials say three people were on the plane, but none of them were seriously hurt. All three people were also able to get out of the aircraft on their own.

There were also no cars hit by the plane when it came down.

"It's pretty much a miracle," said D.J. Lee with the Phoenix Fire Department.

A fire hydrant was hit when the plane came down, but that hydrant has been shut off.

Phoenix police and the NTSB will investigate what led up to the crash.