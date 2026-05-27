Mother, boyfriend arrested for murder after toddler found with severe burns in Mesa

MESA, AZ — A woman and her boyfriend are facing murder and abuse charges for the death of her toddler.

Just after 9 a.m. on Sunday, April 12, Mesa police officers were called to a home near Mesa Drive and McKellips Road for reports of a child not breathing.

When officers arrived, they located a 22-month-old boy unresponsive and suffering from physical injuries consistent with burns.

Mesa fire crews also responded and rushed the child to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

During an investigation, detectives determined the child received severe liquid burns over a large portion of his body while under the sole care of the mother, 24-year-old Artnesia Baptist and her boyfriend, 21-year-old Alexsander Byrne.

Police say it is alleged that Baptist and Byrne intentionally concealed the child's injuries and failed to seek medical treatment for up to 10 days before his death.

Court documents state that the couple did not seek medical treatment over concerns that the Arizona Department of Child Safety would be involved and take other children from the home.

The documents also state that the couple gave the toddler pain-relieving medication, aloe vera, and burn cream to treat the injuries at home.

Investigators obtained search warrants for the couple's internet history and found searches for "burn cream" and searches for first and second degree burns.

Mesa police arrested Baptist and Byrne on May 26 to face charges of first-degree murder and child abuse likely to cause death.

ABC15 is working to learn more details and will update this story as they become available.