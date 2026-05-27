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WATCH: Arizona’s silicon rush sparks push to train local workforce

A new semiconductor workforce initiative aims to prepare Arizonans for thousands of high-tech jobs tied to the state’s rapidly growing chip industry
After a long history of companies like Intel operating in Arizona, recent investments from Amkor and TSMC has boosted the state into becoming a major global hub for making them. Now, a new workforce initiative hopes to build that new workforce out of people already living in the state.
Arizona’s silicon rush sparks push to train local workforce
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PHOENIX — Chips power nearly everything around us, from smartphones to TV's and more.

After a long history of companies like Intel operating in Arizona, recent investments from Amkor and TSMC has boosted the state into becoming a major global hub for making them.

With billions pouring into the state’s semiconductor industry, leaders say the next challenge is making sure Arizonans are going to benefit by filling those high-paying jobs.

Watch the video in the player above to see how a new workforce initiative hopes to build Arizona’s future chip workforce.

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