WATCH: Arizona’s silicon rush sparks push to train local workforce

PHOENIX — Chips power nearly everything around us, from smartphones to TV's and more.

After a long history of companies like Intel operating in Arizona, recent investments from Amkor and TSMC has boosted the state into becoming a major global hub for making them.

With billions pouring into the state’s semiconductor industry, leaders say the next challenge is making sure Arizonans are going to benefit by filling those high-paying jobs.

Watch the video in the player above to see how a new workforce initiative hopes to build Arizona’s future chip workforce.