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Two taken to hospital after plane crashes near Cave Creek Landfill

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plane down north of the Valley
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Officials are investigating a plane crash in the northern part of the Valley on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred before 11 a.m. near the Cave Creek Landfill, near Black Mountain Boulevard and Carefree Highway.

Plane crash in north Valley

Officials say two people were aboard a small plane that landed upside down in the area during an emergency landing. They were both able to get out of the plane on their own and were taken to hospitals as a precaution.

Officials later confirmed the two occupants were a student and his instructor, both adults.

The crash is under investigation.

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