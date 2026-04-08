Suns locked into play-in tournament, home court advantage still likely

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns will have to play their way into the NBA playoffs after Tuesday’s action shut them out of contention for a top-six seed in the Western Conference.

Phoenix lost to the Houston Rockets, 119-105, while the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Dallas Mavericks. The No. 6 Timberwolves now have four games between them and No. 7 Phoenix with just three games remaining (vs. Dallas Mavericks, at Los Angeles Lakers and at Oklahoma City Thunder).

Behind the Suns are the No. 8 Los Angeles Clippers, who sit just two games back after their 116-103 win over the Mavericks on Tuesday. The Clippers have games against the Thunder, on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers and at home against the Golden State Warriors.

One win by Phoenix and a loss by the Clippers lock up home court for the Suns in the first NBA Play-In Tournament game, which will be played on April 14. Multiple wins by Phoenix also get it done.

According to Basketball-Reference.com, Phoenix has a 93.7% chance at securing the No. 7 seed and home court. The Suns have a 6.3% chance at falling into the No. 8 spot.

No. 9 Portland cannot reach Phoenix despite being three games back with three remaining due to the Suns taking the head-to-head series 2-1. The Trail Blazers can catch the Clippers (one game back), especially because of the head-to-head matchup that sits 2-1 in favor of Portland.

The winner of the 7-8 game moves on to face the No. 2 seed in the first round. The loser gets a second chance against the winner of the 9-10 game at home. The winner of that game will then face No. 1 in the first round.

Oklahoma City is one win — or one San Antonio Spurs loss — away from locking up the top seed in the West. The Spurs will fall in line at No. 2 if they can’t catch the Thunder.

Phoenix has lost nine of its last 13 games with the postseason fast approaching. Dillon Brooks’ status will have to be watched closely, as he is one technical foul away from a second one-game suspension.