Gov. Hobbs vetoes superintendent salary transparency bill

PHOENIX — Governor Katie Hobbs has vetoed a bill intended to increase transparency about school district superintendents' pay and perks.

House Bill 2075, sponsored by Republican state Rep. David Livingston, would have required school districts to post on their websites the contracts for their superintendent, assistant/associate superintendents, and the chief financial officer. Also, those contracts would have to be sent to the Arizona Department of Education.

Watch previous coverage in the video player above

In her veto letter, Hobbs said, "Arizona has a robust school choice environment," and "this bill fails to ensure that all options in the marketplace are held to the same level of transparency."

Hobbs

Other pending legislation would put guardrails on Arizona district school administrator contracts and increase transparency.

At least one bill, HB 4078, would have required charter schools to post on their websites contracts for chief financial officers and other administrators. Those contracts would also have to be submitted to the Arizona State Board for Charter Schools.

In 2025, ABC15 found more than a dozen Arizona school superintendents could make more than $300,000 in base pay and extra compensation. We obtained the contracts of more than 100 Arizona district school superintendents through public records requests.

Look up the salary for your school district's superintendent in the database below:

Our investigation also found dozens of superintendents had bonuses, stipends, car allowances, and other perks that could increase their annual pay by more than $50,000. Many school districts approve their superintendent contracts in closed-door, executive sessions.

ABC15's investigation also found several other states have laws requiring school districts to post superintendent contracts or salaries on their websites.