Honor Flight Arizona takes female Vietnam vets on remembrance journey to nation’s capitol

PHOENIX — Honor Flight Arizona launched the first all-women flight in the nonprofit’s history on Tuesday, taking Vietnam War veterans on a remembrance journey from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to Washington, D.C.

A group of 32 female Vietnam veterans will visit the city’s Military Women’s Memorial and Constitutional Hall, which is the national headquarters of the Arizona Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), the sponsor of the trip.

Five branches of the U.S. military were represented by the women on the flight, those being the Army (17), Air Force (six), Navy (five), Marines (two) and Coast Guard (one).

“Honor Flight Arizona is privileged to partner with DAR in celebrating the spirit, service and legacy of these remarkable women veterans on our first all-female flight,” Honor Flight Arizona President Diane Franzese said in a press release. “Together, we proudly lift up their stories with the dignity and gratitude they deserve.”

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