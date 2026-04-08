Spring cleaning your finances. Here’s where AI can help and where experts say to be careful

PHOENIX — Spring cleaning is not just about clearing out your closet.

For a lot of people, this time of year is about cleaning up finances.

Things like cutting subscriptions, tracking spending, and finding money leaks can help anyone trying to get more organized ahead of Tax Day, but sharing too much information can be dangerous.

"You don't want to put too much personal information out there. It's the same idea as you know, don't text someone your social security number. Don't email your account numbers. Just don't, you know, you can easily get hacked."

Alison Stine is a Valley-based wealth management expert who tells ABC15, "If we're uploading our bank statements, our retirement account statements, into AI, it has our name, our address, our account number, our beneficiaries, maybe are listed on there. Thats too much to share. Don't do it!"

Stine says AI can be useful for simple, low-risk tasks like spotting recurring charges, reviewing subscriptions and helping people build a better monthly budget.

But she argues technology should support financial decision-making, without replacing thoughtful, personalized planning. She says, "Take the time to review, comb through a recent bank or credit card statement and just, you know, remind yourself of where your money is going."

The IRS says the federal tax filing deadline is April 15, 2026.

Taxpayers who need more time can request an automatic extension to file, but that does not extend the deadline to pay what they owe.

Any estimated balance due still needs to be paid by April 15 to avoid penalties and interest.

That is one reason experts say people should think carefully before dropping sensitive financial information into a chatbot or AI platform.

There is also a consumer protection issue here.

Investor.gov warns people to be skeptical of any AI-related investing pitch that sounds too good to be true. Regulators say claims of high guaranteed returns with little or no risk are classic warning signs of fraud.

Stine also says that if you are trying to Spring Clean your finances, reviewing your monthly statements is a good place to start. Then, if needed, use technology to help organize the information.