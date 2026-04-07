Kenzie's Kids brings fitness, confidence, and connection to Arizona families with special needs

PHOENIX — For many families raising children with autism or special needs, traditional gyms can feel overwhelming.

Bright lights. Loud noises. Crowded spaces.

But one Valley program is changing that by bringing fitness directly to families.

Kenzie’s Kids is a mobile adaptive fitness program serving children, teens, and adults with unique needs across the Phoenix area.

Instead of asking clients to travel to a gym, trainers bring equipment and customized workouts directly to homes, parks, and community centers.

The goal is simple: create a safe and supportive space where movement becomes fun, and confidence grows.

Trainer Alexa Oxley says the change she sees in her clients can be remarkable.

"My first session with Lily, she walked in and she immediately was not happy that I was there with workout things. She was saying like, 'no exercise'...was crying," Oxley said.

Over time, that resistance turned into connection.

"Slowly, after probably a month to two months, we had built a great connection just being goofy together, singing and giggling," Oxley said.

Kenzie’s Kids was founded by Mackenzie and Dallas Klenke, former special education teachers who saw how powerful movement could be for children with different abilities.

"Dallas and I met being special education teachers, and we saw firsthand how important purposeful movement and functional fitness was for the special needs community," Mackenzie Klenke said.

Their workouts combine strength training, coordination exercises, and sensory-friendly movements designed to help clients build physical and emotional regulation skills.

Dallas Klenke says one of the most rewarding parts of the program is watching kids gain confidence.

"I think the biggest impact we've seen overall is intrinsic motivation that wants to move".

Sometimes that confidence appears in surprising ways.

"The best thing in the world is when a client who started out who didn't want to do anything comes up to you and says, 'Hey, can I please learn how to do this?'" Mackenzie Klenke said.

Kenzie’s Kids currently serves families across the East and West Valley and recently expanded into Tucson.

The company also created an Adapt Fit app with short, family-friendly workouts and movement activities designed for both kids and parents.

For the trainers and founders behind the program, the mission is simple: help every child feel capable.

Because sometimes all it takes is the right coach and a little encouragement to unlock what a child can do.