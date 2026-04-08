Honoring Herb Ely: Arizona mourns loss of longtime champion for civil rights

PHOENIX — Pioneering Valley attorney Herb Ely has died at the age of 92.

Ely is credited with creating many civil rights laws and ordinances in Phoenix and across Arizona that remain in place today. He also founded the Nash Jazz Club, was the former head of the Arizona Democratic Party, and served as the legal counsel for the Arizona chapter of the ACLU.

In January 2024, Herb sat down with ABC15 to look back on his career and legacy.

Valley attorney looks back at accomplishments of civil rights movement

"It was terrible."

That's how Herb Ely described growing up in rural Pennsylvania, as one of the only Jewish families at the time during the 1930s. Herb describes what it was like being bullied for being different.

"One time, I was tied to a tree," says Ely. "It wasn't horrible because I was able to get away..."

Still, Ely says he lived in fear, not knowing when something that brutal could happen.

"That was what motivated me, I think...to correct that situation for others."

It was something that would become a lifelong mission for Ely, who moved to the Valley in the 1950s during a time when segregation was still widespread throughout Arizona.

"People would sit in theatres, and when I came to town, Blacks were not allowed to sit regularly. They had to go in the balcony. That's how they were in the movies," explained Ely.

So Ely took action, joining and eventually leading the Greater Phoenix Council for Civil Unity, and pushed the Phoenix City Council to add protections against discrimination. At first, Ely's efforts failed, but he kept fighting until finally, the protections passed.

"We were thrilled to death, and now there is a lot more work to be done," explained Ely at the time.

So he set his sights on the entire state, co-authoring Arizona's civil rights bill, which became law in 1965. According to ASU records, it banned discrimination in public accommodations, employment, labor unions, and voting.

After Ely's passing earlier this month, Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes wrote, "I am deeply saddened by the passing of Herb Ely, whose remarkable legal career and commitment to justice left a lasting mark on the community."

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes also released a statement, saying in part, "With the passing of Herb Ely, Arizona has lost a giant —someone who understood that the law must serve the people above all else. His work leaves a lasting impact on the rights and freedoms of every Arizonan. He will not be forgotten."

To see our story from 2024, click here.