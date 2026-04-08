Valley nonprofit delivers comfort to cancer patients, one bag at a time

Fighting cancer can be an isolating experience. But one Valley organization is working to make sure no one has to go through it alone—offering comfort, connection, and care: one bag at a time.

For Todd Kelly, the fight against cancer has been anything but easy.

“I was diagnosed with cancer in 2017. I had my lung removed. I was good for five years—and after five years, it came back,” Kelly said.

In an instant, his life shifted—from fishing trips and time with loved ones to long hours sitting through chemotherapy treatments.

It was during one of those first chemotherapy sessions that something unexpected made a difference.

“I was just sitting there my first time, and she walked up, she says, ‘Hey, do you have one of these bags?’ And I said, ‘No.’ And she goes, ‘Let me show you what’s in it,’” Kelly recalled.

That moment introduced him to Alyssa Dinowitz, founder of Chemo Companions, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting cancer patients through some of their toughest days. Dinowitz says many patients quietly carry the weight of their diagnosis alone.

“Some people don’t tell their families… I don’t want to tell my kids, or I don’t want to tell work because I don’t want to lose my job,” she said. “So I encourage them to share more—or it’s okay not to be okay.”

Inspired by her mother’s battle with breast cancer, Dinowitz created Chemo Companions with a simple but powerful mission: to “leave it better than you found it.”

At the heart of that mission are the organization’s signature “chemo companion bags”—care packages thoughtfully packed with items to bring comfort during treatment. Each bag includes things like coloring books to pass the time, lip balm to ease side effects, and small activities to help patients stay engaged during long sessions.

“It makes a huge difference,” said Kristin Kelly, Todd’s wife. “He loves his puzzles and things to do while he’s sitting there.”

Today, Todd Kelly is spending less time in the treatment chair. His cancer has shrunk, allowing him to move from chemotherapy to immunotherapy treatments every six weeks.

“My biggest thing is that you have to have a good attitude,” he said. “I was told in November that I had a year to live, and now I’m going on three and a half years. You have to have a good attitude and a good support team.”

Chemo Companions is continuing its mission with an upcoming community event aimed at supporting patients and families.

The nonprofit’s “Gather and Grow” wellness summit will take place Saturday, April 11, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hotel Valley Ho. The free event will feature informational medical sessions, a cooking class, and yoga and meditation activities.

Those interested in attending can RSVP at Chemocompanions.org.