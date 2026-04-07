A look at Holocaust education in schools across Arizona

PHOENIX — In our State of Education report, we're taking a closer look at Holocaust education in Arizona schools.

Back in 2021, former Governor Doug Ducey signed a bipartisan bill into law - House Bill 2241 - which requires Arizona students to learn about the Holocaust and other genocides twice between seventh and 12th grades.

In 2024, the Arizona legislature revised the law slightly, requiring students to learn about the Holocaust and other genocides for at least three school days on at least two separate occasions between seventh and 12th grades.

Recently, ABC15 spoke to Holocaust survivor Helga Melmed about why this requirement matters so much.

"I think it's very important to educate our young children because they are the ones who inherit our world," explains Melmed. "I hope they can make it a better world than what we have right now."

To learn more about the Arizona requirements and also for free resources that parents, teachers, and schools can access right now, click here.