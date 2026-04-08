Two dead after crash along Colorado River north of Lake Havasu

MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ — Two people are dead after a boat crash along the Colorado River near Lake Havasu on Tuesday evening.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the area of Topock Gorge, north of Lake Havasu, around 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

Deputies from MCSO, the San Bernardino County Fire Department, and the Lake Havasu City Fire Department treated two people who were occupants of a 25-foot boat found along the California shoreline.

One of the occupants died at the scene, and another died after being flown to a hospital for treatment. Both have been identified as California residents, Noah Welch, 33, and James Rutherford Jr., 53.

Investigators believe the boat was traveling at a high rate of speed before losing control, striking a rock shoreline on the Arizona side of the river. The boat then came to rest on the California side of the river.