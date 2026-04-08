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Woman dead after crash at Phoenix park near 35th Avenue and Baseline Road

A woman was hit and killed, and a pick-up truck driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries
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35th Avenue Melody deadly pedestrian crash
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PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian at a park.

The collision happened just before 8 a.m. Wednesday at Cesar Chavez Park, near 35th Avenue and Baseline Road.

When police arrived, they located a woman with serious injuries. She was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Video from the scene showed a pickup truck stopped in the grass with serious damage.

The driver of the truck, only identified as a man, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

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