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Two pedestrians hurt in separate Phoenix crashes early Friday morning

Both victims were taken to hospitals in extremely critical condition, police say
Phoenix police are investigating two separate crashes involving pedestrians on Friday morning.
Two pedestrians hurt in separate Phoenix crashes early Friday morning
Posted

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating two separate crashes involving pedestrians on Friday morning.

The first collision occurred around 3:45 a.m. when a truck struck a pedestrian near 7th Street and Thomas Road.

Police say the pedestrian, only said to be a man, was found with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

The driver of the truck stayed at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

7th st and thomas

A separate crash happened along 15th Avenue south of Indian School Road just before 5 a.m.

Police say a man was struck by a vehicle and was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

The driver involved in that collision also stayed at the scene.

Both investigations are ongoing.

15th avenue and whitton crash

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