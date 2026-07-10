Two pedestrians hurt in separate Phoenix crashes early Friday morning

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating two separate crashes involving pedestrians on Friday morning.

The first collision occurred around 3:45 a.m. when a truck struck a pedestrian near 7th Street and Thomas Road.

Police say the pedestrian, only said to be a man, was found with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

The driver of the truck stayed at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

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A separate crash happened along 15th Avenue south of Indian School Road just before 5 a.m.

Police say a man was struck by a vehicle and was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

The driver involved in that collision also stayed at the scene.

Both investigations are ongoing.