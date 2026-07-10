Weekend traffic advisory: closures on SR 51, Loop 101, Loop 202 (July 10-13)

PHOENIX — Heads up, drivers! Arizona Department of Transportation crews will be on the roads this weekend with several restrictions and closures in place.
According to the ADOT website, here's what drivers should know and how to plan ahead:
- Northbound State Route 51 closed between the I-10 “Mini-Stack” interchange and Colter Street from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 13) for pavement improvement project. All I-10 and Loop 202 ramps to northbound SR 51 closed. Detours: Consider using northbound Interstate 17 as an alternate freeway route to north Phoenix. Other detour routes include 16th, 24th and 32nd streets.
- Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between McQueen and Lindsay roads from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 13) for widening project. Eastbound Loop 202 on-ramps at Dobson Road, Alma School Road and Arizona Avenue closed. Detours: Consider using eastbound Pecos or Germann roads as alternate routes to travel beyond the closure.
- Southbound Loop 101 (Pima/Price freeways) closed between McKellips Road and University Drive from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 13) for pavement improvement project. East- and westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) ramps to southbound Loop 101 closed. Southbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Indian School, Thomas and McDowell roads also closed. Detours: Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using local routes, including southbound Hayden Road/McClintock Drive, to reach westbound Loop 101 or to travel beyond the closure.
Want more news in your community? Add ABC15 as a preferred source on Google below: