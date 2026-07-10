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MCSO deputy involved in crash along Grand Avenue in El Mirage overnight

The deputy and three others were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries
An MCSO patrol car was involved in a crash along Grand Avenue in El Mirage overnight.
MCSO patrol car involved in crash along Grand Avenue in El Mirage
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EL MIRAGE, AZ — An investigation is underway after a crash involving a Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputy overnight in El Mirage.

The collision occurred late Thursday night along Grand Avenue near Acoma Drive, which is near Greenway Road.

ABC15 crews at the scene saw an MCSO vehicle with front-end damage and a passenger car that had also been involved in the crash.

MCSO says a deputy was hurt, and three occupants in the other car were also hurt. They were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Road restrictions were put in place after the crash, lasting into Friday morning. Check current traffic conditions here.

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