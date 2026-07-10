Avondale PD: 15-year-old in custody after shooting involving 14-year-old victim

AVONDALE, AZ — Avondale police are investigating a shooting involving two teenagers early Friday morning.

Officers were first called to the scene near Avondale Boulevard and Broadway Road around 1 a.m. for reports of a shooting at a home.

A 14-year-old boy was shot and was taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

Police say a 15-year-old “acquaintance” was taken into custody and will be booked into a juvenile facility.

There is no threat to the community, and the investigation is ongoing.