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Avondale PD: 15-year-old in custody after shooting involving 14-year-old victim

The incident happened at an Avondale home early Friday morning
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AVONDALE, AZ — Avondale police are investigating a shooting involving two teenagers early Friday morning.

Officers were first called to the scene near Avondale Boulevard and Broadway Road around 1 a.m. for reports of a shooting at a home.

A 14-year-old boy was shot and was taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

Police say a 15-year-old “acquaintance” was taken into custody and will be booked into a juvenile facility.

There is no threat to the community, and the investigation is ongoing.

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