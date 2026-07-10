Developer proposes 453,000-square-foot industrial park at former GE site

Demand is surely growing for industrial space near TSMC’s campus in north Phoenix, and developers have another infill project on tap at a site along Interstate 17.

Phoenix-based Dimension Financial Realty and Investments is proposing a new three-building spec industrial park with a 62,268-square-foot building, a 152,899-square-foot building, and a 237,735-square-foot building, according to planning documents submitted to the city of Phoenix.

The more than 40-acre project site is located at the southwest corner of I-17 and Thunderbird Road – at 13610 N. Black Canyon Highway.

It’s currently home to several vacant office buildings totaling 750,000 square feet. In the 1960s, the property was a tech campus for General Electric, and then later for Honeywell, according to a document for a PUD amendment at the site approved by the city of Phoenix last year.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.