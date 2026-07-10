Honeywell Aerospace, Enigma unveil collaboration on autonomous drones

Phoenix-based Honeywell Aerospace and Massachusetts-based Enigma Aerospace Inc. announced a memorandum of understanding on July 8 to begin working together on Enigma’s autonomous Phoenix P-series drones.

According to the companies, the collaboration will utilize Honeywell Aerospace’s mission systems, navigation and electronic warfare capabilities for integration onto Enigma’s Phoenix P-Series Unmanned Aircraft System, or UAS, capable for use in harsh environments.

The collaboration was unveiled only weeks after Honeywell Aerospace went public and completed its split from parent company Honeywell International.

What's more, the deal aligns with the move in March by Honeywell Aerospace to invest $500 million to upgrade and modernize its manufacturing capacity of defense technologies as part of a new multi-year federal agreement with the U.S. Department of War.

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