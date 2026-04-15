Pilot OK after going off runway at Mesa's Falcon Field Airport

MESA, AZ — Officials are investigating an incident involving an aircraft at Falcon Field Airport on Wednesday morning.

Mesa Fire and Medical Department officials say an aircraft went off the runway around 9 a.m.

Fortunately, there are no injuries that have been reported, according to fire officials.

It’s unclear what led to the incident.

This is one of multiple recent incidents involving aircraft in Arizona, including right here in the Valley.

On Sunday, a plane was forced to land on a street in a busy area of Phoenix. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured.

A week ago, two people were taken to the hospital after a plane crash near Cave Creek Landfill.

Two people were killed in a fiery Marana plane crash, and another incident occurred in Fort Mohave involving a plane that crashed into a home.

Last month, a plane crashed into a neighborhood, hitting homes in Phoenix.