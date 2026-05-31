Motorcyclist dies in third serious wreck at Mesa intersection this week

MESA, AZ — A motorcyclist is dead after the third serious crash this week at SR 24 and Signal Butte Road in Mesa.

Mesa police say they were called Saturday evening to the intersection for a crash involving a motorcyclist.

First responders arrived and pronounced the motorcycle rider dead at the scene.

The motorcyclist has not been identified at this point.

It's not clear if anyone else was hurt in the crash.

The cause of the crash is not yet known, but it is under investigation.

Video in the player above shows coverage from earlier this week after the first two crashes at the intersection.

This is the third serious crash at this intersection this week.

On Sunday, May 24, a van carrying multiple people collided with another vehicle, killing one person and sending eight others to the hospital.

Two days later, another serious crash was reported at the intersection.

Both crashes, according to police, were blamed on a driver who ran a red light.