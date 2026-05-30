Rep. Andy Biggs holds a hearing with Arizona ‘Angel Families’

PHOENIX — Families impacted by fentanyl and crimes linked to illegal immigration shared their stories at the Arizona Capitol this week during a hearing hosted by Arizona Congressman Andy Biggs.

The event brought together several Arizona families, Congressman Eli Crane, and White House Drug Czar Sarah Carter to discuss the impacts of drug trafficking, illegal immigration, and border security.

Among those speaking were family members who said they lost loved ones or saw them seriously injured in incidents involving people in the country illegally. Biggs, who previously served in the Arizona Legislature for more than a decade, said the testimony left an impact.

"Every one of the persons that talked was very poignant, very deep and profound,” Biggs said.

The congressman argued that stronger border enforcement can help prevent similar tragedies in the future. He also pointed to the significant decline in illegal border crossings since President Donald Trump returned to office.

"What's changed? Enforcement of the law. And that’s what I am advocating for,” Biggs said.

Biggs also said he believes additional pressure should be placed on sanctuary cities that limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

He expressed support for potential action by the Department of Homeland Security that could involve removing customs agents from certain airports, effectively ending international flights at those locations.

"If that is the only way that you can get a jurisdiction to actually enforce the federal law, then maybe that's what needs to happen," Biggs said.

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Beyond immigration, Biggs discussed several issues expected to play major roles in Arizona politics over the next year, including water security. The congressman, who is running for governor, has identified water as one of Arizona's most important long-term challenges. He argued that maintaining Arizona's Colorado River allocation is critical not only for residents but also for economic development and national security.

"It’s a national security issue, you have TSMC, all of these chip-making companies you recruited to come in from the world, and then you’re going to starve them out?" Biggs said. "I’ve worked with Senator Kelly, Representative Greg Stanton, we have all been trying to push for a resolution to the water issue," Biggs said.

Biggs also weighed in on affordability and fuel costs as Arizonans continue to face some of the highest gas prices in the nation.

"Don’t ever forget Joe Biden gave us massive amounts of inflation, I also think we need to get a permanent waiver from the blends of gas that add about 50 cents a gallon when we bring it in from California.” Biggs said.

According to a NPR poll, more than 60% of Americans surveyed said they blame President Trump for current gas prices.

The comments come as Arizona's gubernatorial race continues to take shape ahead of the 2026 election. According to polling released by Noble Predictive in May, Biggs leads the Republican field but trails incumbent Governor Katie Hobbs by four percentage points in a hypothetical general election matchup.