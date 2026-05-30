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Woman hurt after apartment fire Saturday near Higley Road and Main Street in Mesa

The woman's condition is not clear
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5440 E Main St apt fire 5-30-26
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MESA, AZ — A woman is hurt after she was pulled from an apartment fire in Mesa on Saturday.

Mesa fire officials say they were called to the fire near Higley Road and Main Street.

When firefighters arrived, they found a room and contents fire on the second floor of an apartment.

Firefighters pulled a woman from the apartment, and she was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

There was no major damage to other units or any other injuries, according to Mesa Fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but it is under investigation.

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