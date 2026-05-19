Arizona poll shows Hobbs ahead of both GOP governor candidates

PHOENIX — A new Noble Predictive Insights poll shows Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs holding a general election advantage over both Republican candidates in Arizona's 2026 governor's race, while Congressman Andy Biggs leads the GOP primary by a wide margin.

In the Republican primary, Biggs holds 48% support compared to Congressman David Schweikert's 18%. A third of GOP voters remain undecided.

In a general election matchup, Hobbs leads Biggs by 4 points, 41% to 37%. Her advantage grows to 7 points against Schweikert, 42% to 35%. Independent candidate Hugh Lytle sits at 5%, drawing roughly equally from both parties.

Mike Noble, the pollster behind the survey, said Lytle faces a significant awareness challenge.

"...no one knows who the heck Hugh Lytle is. He's going to have to spend millions and millions of dollars just for people to know who he is, let alone say, 'Hey, why are they voting for him?'" Noble said.

On favorability, every candidate is net positive. Hobbs leads at plus 9. Biggs is plus 5. Schweikert and Lytle are both at plus 2 — but 48% of voters still don't know who Lytle is.

Arizona voters should be aware of several key dates ahead of the July 21 primary. The voter registration deadline is June 22. Overseas voters must register by June 6. Early ballots go out June 24.

Voters registered as independent or party not designated must request a partisan ballot to participate in either primary. They will not receive one automatically.

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