FBI: Man armed with AK-47 robs Chase Bank in Phoenix, later arrested on I-17

PHOENIX — A man is facing federal charges after a reported armed bank robbery on Monday afternoon near the Biltmore Fashion Park.

At around 12:30 p.m., law enforcement was alerted to a robbery at Chase Bank near 27th Street and Camelback Road in Phoenix.

A man entered the bank and fired one shot into the ceiling with an AK-47 rifle, according to FBI officials.

The robber reportedly left the area in a box truck with an undisclosed amount of money.

Nobody inside the bank was injured during the robbery.

A Phoenix Police Department air unit followed the suspect until a Phoenix PD K-9 unit used a "Grappler" device to stop it about 15 minutes north of Anthem, on Interstate 17.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken into custody and is expected to face federal charges related to the robbery.