Scottsdale 9-year-old using love of outdoors to inspire other kids to protect wildlife

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A 9-year-old from Scottsdale is turning backyard curiosity and desert adventures into a mission to protect wildlife, and people across the country are starting to notice.

Luke has climbed into the top 1% of the nationwide Jr. Ranger Competition, a contest supporting the National Wildlife Federation that celebrates kids passionate about conservation and the outdoors. If he wins, he gets to go on a real-life adventure with wildlife conservationist Jeff Corwin.

But what makes Luke stand out isn't just the ranking; it's the way he's using his growing voice to inspire other children to care about the planet around them.

Whether he's hiking Arizona trails, rescuing small animals, climbing trees with his dog Booker, or sharing wildlife adventures on his budding YouTube channel, Luke approaches nature with the excitement of a kid and the heart of a true conservationist.

His love for animals, especially parrots, has become the foundation for a message centered on curiosity, stewardship, and protecting wildlife for future generations.

His family says the competition has become less about winning and more about encouraging kids to unplug, explore outdoors, and realize they can make a difference too.

Watch in the player above as ABC15 follows Luke on one of his outdoor adventures.