DPS: Woman killed in hit-and-run crash on Loop 303 over the weekend

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ — The Arizona Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help to solve a deadly hit-and-run crash over the weekend in the West Valley.

DPS officials say just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning, they were called out to a reported four-vehicle crash on Loop 303 near Northern Avenue in Litchfield Park.

A woman was crossing the southbound lanes of Loop 303 when she was struck by a white pickup truck, according to police. She was then hit by two other vehicles.

The woman, who has been identified as 52-year-old Valerie Chesnut, died from her injuries.

DPS is asking anyone with information on a heavy-duty, dual-axle pickup truck towing a car-hauler trailer to call them at 877-4AZ-TIPS. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here, and reference incident I26029923.

Investigators believe the truck in question may have been heading towards California.

DPS's Vehicular Crimes Unit continues to investigate the crash.