Organizations help parents teach kids how to read through literacy hubs

Several organizations are coming together to help parents teach their kids how to read.

Through Read On Arizona, Read Better Be Better, Valley of the Sun United Way, and more, these organizations have been putting together what’s called regional literacy hubs to help improve student literacy rates. In these programs, they hope to help parents engage with their students, encourage them to read, and help their students with reading.

This was done, in part, with help from a federal Preschool Development Grant, as the state works toward increasing literacy rates to 72% through the AZ Literacy Plan 2030.

In the video player above, hear from an organization spokesperson and a parent about how they’re working to improve students’ reading and literacy skills.