New initiative aims to raise Arizona student literacy rate from 39% to 72%

PHOENIX — Currently, only 39% of Arizona third graders are reading proficiently. A new initiative launched this school year hopes to raise that rate over the next five years.

It’s called the AZ Literacy Plan 2030, put together by several state agencies, including the Governor’s Office, Arizona Department of Education, and Arizona State Board of Education, in partnership with the organization Read On Arizona.

The plan aims to raise the 39% rate to 72% by 2030.

“Certainly a lofty goal in the next five years. But here's what the science says: the science says 95% or more of kids can actually be taught to read, but there's a but, and that but is that they have to be given the right supports and services as early as possible,” said Terri Clark, the literacy director for Read On Arizona.

The state is providing some of that support. Through the Arizona Department of Education, there is a grant for more literacy coaches to go into schools.

In the Pendergast Elementary School District, it had one literacy coach last year. This year, the district has three of those positions. Clark added that the number of literacy coaches will continue to increase across the state over the next few years.

“I'm helping teachers look at research-based practices for effective reading instruction using our time together and goal set and make changes maybe their practice in the classroom,” Corina Argon said, a foundational literacy coach in the Pendergast Elementary School District.

This plan is modeled after several southern states that saw success with their own programs, including Mississippi. According to Read On Arizona, Mississippi saw gains over the last decade as the state sent 75 coaches across the state.

According to Clark, she believes there are 25 literacy coaches this year and will continue to grow by several dozen more over the next few years.

In addition to providing more literacy coaches to schools, the plan also focuses on additional support for students who tend to struggle more, as well as trying to reduce chronic absences to ensure kids are in school and learning.