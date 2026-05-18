Four men in custody for allegedly shooting at Scottsdale home in April

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Police say they have arrested four men for allegedly shooting at a home in Scottsdale in April.

According to police, the suspects were identified as 21-year-old Gabriel Chiruza Lunyerere, 24-year-old Kywan Jones, 22-year-old Jamir Smith, and 20-year-old Michel “Ray” Kasereka.

Each suspect has been booked on multiple charges, including discharging a firearm and conspiracy.

On April 12, 2026, around 10:45 p.m., Scottsdale Police responded to calls of shots fired near Hayden and McDowell roads.

Police say the residence had been hit multiple times, and they found numerous shell casings in the area.

Several adults were inside the home at the time of the shooting; however, no injuries were reported.

During the investigation, police say they recovered several guns connected to the case.

Investigators say they believe the shooting was a targeted retaliatory act connected to an armed robbery that occurred earlier that evening in Phoenix.