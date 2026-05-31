Eight people, including three children, hurt in multi-vehicle crash near 16th Street and Thomas Road

PHOENIX — Eight people, including three children, are hurt after a multi-vehicle crash Saturday evening in central Phoenix.

First responders were called to the area near 16th Street and Thomas Road around 7 p.m. for a multi-vehicle crash.

When first responders arrived, they found six cars involved in the crash.

Eight people in all were taken to the hospital for their injuries, according to Phoenix fire officials.

Four men and a woman were reportedly in critical condition. One of the men was listed as in "extremely critical condition."

Three children were also taken to the hospital. They are all reportedly in stable condition.

What caused the crash is not yet known.

Phoenix police are investigating the crash.