NTSB Report: Engine failure likely led to north Phoenix plane crash in early March

PHOENIX — A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board indicates that engine failure may have led to a plane crashing into homes in a north Phoenix neighborhood in early March.

The report indicates the plane had left from Deer Valley Airport around 7:15 on the morning of March 4 in what was to be an instructional flight for a student pilot.

Almost five minutes into the flight, the plane had started to turn back towards the airport.

Videos in the player above contain previous coverage of the crash.

According to the flight instructor, once engine power loss had started, he made a radio call to the airport tower of the situation and their intent to return to the airport.

While trying to return to the airport, the engine continued to lose power until it lost all power about five to ten seconds before the crash just after 7:20 a.m.

The plane struck and damaged two homes. The two people on the plane and a third person on the ground were hurt in the crash.