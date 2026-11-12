Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  WX Alert
NewsLocal NewsSoutheast Valley NewsGilbert News

Gilbert Public Schools looking to close another school, reconfigure two others

This is now the third district this school year considering campus closures
One classroom in Gilbert talks about the forecast every single morning in a unique way.
Nonverbal students in Gilbert classroom become ABC15's newest Kidcasters
Gilbert Public Schools adds early literacy coaches to support young readers
Pioneer Elementary closes its doors after four decades, but its students delivered one last forecast
Layoffs at Gilbert Public Schools due to lower enrollment
Gilbert Public Schools generic 2
Posted
and last updated
Add ABC15 as a Google Preferred Source

GILBERT, AZ — Gilbert Public Schools is looking to close another school and reconfigure two others due to declining enrollment.

According to a meeting on Tuesday, Gilbert Public Schools officials are looking at potentially closing Mesquite Junior High. The proposal includes moving those students to Mesquite High School and turning it into a grades 7-12 high school next year.

Additionally, they're looking at turning Canyon Rim and Spectrum Elementary schools into traditional academies. It's unclear what that could mean for students at those schools, but ABC15 reached out to the district for more information.

Meetings will start soon for each issue. For the junior high closure specifically, the vote could happen in mid-January. For more information on when communication is being sent out to families regarding these potential changes, it can be found here.

The district closed one elementary school last year.

This is now the third district this school year considering campus closures. Scottsdale Unified was the first, followed by an announcement of closures and relocations by Florence Unified School District.

See related coverage of Gilbert schools in the video player above.

Your Gilbert News:

 

Report a typo