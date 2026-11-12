Gilbert Public Schools looking to close another school, reconfigure two others

GILBERT, AZ — Gilbert Public Schools is looking to close another school and reconfigure two others due to declining enrollment.

According to a meeting on Tuesday, Gilbert Public Schools officials are looking at potentially closing Mesquite Junior High. The proposal includes moving those students to Mesquite High School and turning it into a grades 7-12 high school next year.

Additionally, they're looking at turning Canyon Rim and Spectrum Elementary schools into traditional academies. It's unclear what that could mean for students at those schools, but ABC15 reached out to the district for more information.

Meetings will start soon for each issue. For the junior high closure specifically, the vote could happen in mid-January. For more information on when communication is being sent out to families regarding these potential changes, it can be found here.

The district closed one elementary school last year.

This is now the third district this school year considering campus closures. Scottsdale Unified was the first, followed by an announcement of closures and relocations by Florence Unified School District.

See related coverage of Gilbert schools in the video player above.