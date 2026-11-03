Gilbert parks help protect neighborhoods from flooding during storms

GILBERT, AZ — Several parks across Gilbert serve a dual purpose: providing recreational space while helping protect nearby homes and businesses from flooding.

After several rounds of rain moved through the East Valley over the weekend, the town of Gilbert reported no flooding incidents.

Parks including Freestone, Crossroads and Desert Sky are part of the town’s stormwater management system, helping collect and hold excess rainwater.

Gilbert also operates four stormwater pump stations at Freestone Park, Crossroads Park, Vaughn Retention Basin and Village II Park. The stations move excess water through the drainage system to reduce flooding risks.

For residents, it’s an added benefit to spaces they already enjoy.

“We love the Gilbert Parks. They’re always well maintained and I feel like the city does a great job of planning out … the flood irrigation and protecting the homes and communities surrounding the parks,” parkgoer Elizabeth Ramos said.

Flood control also factors into park construction. During a September Town Council meeting, officials discussed how delaying work at Gilbert Regional Park could require additional construction to meet flood-control standards.

The town says crews perform preventive maintenance on its pump stations twice a year and use cameras and drones to inspect stormwater infrastructure.

Without that maintenance, officials say water could back up into streets, neighborhoods and commercial areas.

“The best way that we can use our tax dollars is to, you know, better our community,” Ramos said. “So I think that’s wonderful.”

Town officials say the year-round maintenance helps keep the system prepared for future storms.